Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Intel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.54.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

