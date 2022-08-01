Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $86.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a maintains rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after buying an additional 1,979,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after buying an additional 1,405,697 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

