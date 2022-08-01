Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 96,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.