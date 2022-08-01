Wolfe Research Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 96,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

