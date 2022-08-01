New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.60 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.80.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. CLSA raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 5.5 %

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.37.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.92 million. The business’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading

