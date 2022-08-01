DA Davidson Cuts Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $150.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EEFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.43.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.42. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

