Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.43.
Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %
EEFT stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.28. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.42.
About Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
