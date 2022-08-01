Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.43.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

EEFT stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.28. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

