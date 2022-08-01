Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 28,481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 14,380 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 116,407 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 151,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

