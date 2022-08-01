Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULCC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $14.48 on Monday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

