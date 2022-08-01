Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $490,000 in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,525,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after buying an additional 2,850,312 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,578,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 244,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 700.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after buying an additional 812,313 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,235,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GCP opened at $31.50 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.90.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

