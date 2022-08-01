Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $486,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,753,000 after acquiring an additional 385,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $192.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.41.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

