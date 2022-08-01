State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $144.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average of $138.14.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.