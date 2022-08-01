State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 327 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 84.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 107,020 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EQT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of EQT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $441,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT opened at $44.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

