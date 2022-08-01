State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,752 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna cut their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

