17,201 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $134.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

