State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,599 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,329 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 576,936 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $21,971,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 538,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $438,835,000 after purchasing an additional 518,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

