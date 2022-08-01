State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,199 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $54.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

