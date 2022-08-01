State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 382,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,790,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,480,000 after acquiring an additional 147,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $79.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

