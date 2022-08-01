Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $6,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $141.44 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The company had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

