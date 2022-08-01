The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,746,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toro Price Performance

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTC stock opened at $85.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $115.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. Toro’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

