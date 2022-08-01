State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $144.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $299.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.04.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

