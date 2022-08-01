State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.36 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after buying an additional 187,146 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,015,000 after buying an additional 1,627,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,946,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,213,000 after buying an additional 48,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,308,000 after buying an additional 224,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,191,000 after buying an additional 90,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CDAY opened at $54.77 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $535,214 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.