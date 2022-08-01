State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.03% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.12.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,343,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

