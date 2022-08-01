Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $230,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 32.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% in the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $260,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shake Shack Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHAK. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $51.46 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $103.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.