Needham & Company LLC Boosts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $62.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.79.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,085 shares of company stock valued at $872,069. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $3,869,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

