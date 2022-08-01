Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $248.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.33.

Shares of TFX opened at $240.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $235.01 and a 1 year high of $405.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after buying an additional 269,579 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Teleflex by 141.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $47,352,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

