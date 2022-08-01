Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AYX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $81.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alteryx by 798.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

