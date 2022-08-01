Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.43.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.42. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $92.88 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

