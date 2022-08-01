Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.36.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 376.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 782,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,271,000 after acquiring an additional 58,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.