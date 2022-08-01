Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BC. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.33.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.62. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 46.3% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 45.8% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.