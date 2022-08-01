StockNews.com Downgrades Bunge (NYSE:BG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bunge from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Bunge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.38.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average is $104.76.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Bunge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

