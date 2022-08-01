Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $75.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.86.

Shares of AYX opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $81.30.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Alteryx by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Alteryx by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alteryx by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

