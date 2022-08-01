Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a maintains rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $190.46 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $988,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $22,768,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

