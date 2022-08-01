Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a maintains rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.00.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $190.46 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.99.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $988,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $22,768,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.