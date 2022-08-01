Avery Dennison’s (AVY) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $190.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.99. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

