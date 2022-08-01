Avery Dennison’s (AVY) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $190.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.99. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

