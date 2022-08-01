Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.00.

Shares of BA opened at $159.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average of $168.07. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

