Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.89.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,012,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,255,450. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $2,975,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 551.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

