Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $285.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised American Tower from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.00.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

AMT stock opened at $270.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.66.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.