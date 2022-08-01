StockNews.com Upgrades Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

