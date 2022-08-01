Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Receives Maintains Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

