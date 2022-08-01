Caterpillar (CAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Caterpillar to post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caterpillar Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $198.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.06 and its 200-day moving average is $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

