Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $207.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.39. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.
