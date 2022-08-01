Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $207.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.39. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 114.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

