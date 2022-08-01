Quantum-Si (QSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

QSI stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. Quantum-Si has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $451.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Quantum-Si

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum-Si

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 25,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $79,239.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 42.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 388.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.