AxoGen (AXGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect AxoGen to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AxoGen Stock Performance
Shares of AXGN stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
