Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Velodyne Lidar to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Velodyne Lidar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 40,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider David S. Hall sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,153,225 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,902. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 40,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,818,421 shares of company stock worth $21,225,606. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth $773,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 327.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 83,518 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 654.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth $581,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

