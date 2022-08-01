Airbnb (ABNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Airbnb to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Airbnb stock opened at $110.98 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,376.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,376.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,434 shares of company stock valued at $62,540,295. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

