PubMatic (PUBM) to Release Earnings on Monday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect PubMatic to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. PubMatic has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. On average, analysts expect PubMatic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PubMatic Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $16.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $860.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,937 shares of company stock worth $2,929,116. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in PubMatic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 39.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 78.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

