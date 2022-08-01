Astec Industries (ASTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.56 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Astec Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Astec Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ASTE opened at $49.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Astec Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after purchasing an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,651 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

