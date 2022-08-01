Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance
NYSE:APAM opened at $39.76 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.
Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management
About Artisan Partners Asset Management
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
