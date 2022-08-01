Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $10.35 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,382 shares of company stock worth $3,046,233. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 59.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $212,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

