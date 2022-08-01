Skillz (SKLZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Skillz to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Skillz by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Skillz by 18.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skillz by 36.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

